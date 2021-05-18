An instructor gives remarks to a U.S. Active Duty Service Member assigned in the Benelux during the Experienced Riders Course organized by the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Safety Office, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 18, 2021. The U.S. Army launched a communication campaign to coincide with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 03:05 Photo ID: 6674341 VIRIN: 210518-A-BD610-1079 Resolution: 7845x5230 Size: 4.91 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Experienced Riders Course [Image 20 of 20], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.