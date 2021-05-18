Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Experienced Riders Course [Image 20 of 20]

    Experienced Riders Course

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    An instructor gives remarks to a U.S. Active Duty Service Member assigned in the Benelux during the Experienced Riders Course organized by the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Safety Office, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 18, 2021. The U.S. Army launched a communication campaign to coincide with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 03:05
    Photo ID: 6674341
    VIRIN: 210518-A-BD610-1079
    Resolution: 7845x5230
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Experienced Riders Course [Image 20 of 20], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course
    Experienced Riders Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    Experienced Motorcycle Driver Class
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT