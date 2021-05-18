U.S. Active Duty Service Members assigned in the Benelux watch as their instructor performs a demonstration during the Experienced Riders Course organized by the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Safety Office, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 18, 2021. The U.S. Army launched a communication campaign to coincide with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 03:02
|Photo ID:
|6674331
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-BD610-1072
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.89 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Experienced Riders Course [Image 20 of 20], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
