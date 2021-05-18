A U.S. Active Duty Service Member assigned in the Benelux rides and between cones for the Experienced Riders Course organized by the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Safety Office, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 18, 2021. The U.S. Army launched a communication campaign to coincide with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

