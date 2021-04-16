PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2021) A U.S. Marine with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), receives a health examination during a noncombatant evacuation operation exercise aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 16. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 19:04 Photo ID: 6673980 VIRIN: 210416-M-LE234-1092 Resolution: 4869x3652 Size: 2.7 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU conducts Evacuation Control Center Training aboard USS Portland [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.