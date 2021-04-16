PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2021) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Christian Espinosa, with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), screens a simulated evacuee during a noncombatant evacuation operation exercise aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 16. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 19:04 Photo ID: 6673978 VIRIN: 210416-M-LE234-1040 Resolution: 5159x3439 Size: 3.48 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU conducts Evacuation Control Center Training aboard USS Portland [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.