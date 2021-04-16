PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2021) U.S. Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) search the personal effects of simulated evacuees during a noncombatant evacuation operation exercise, April 16. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 19:04 Photo ID: 6673979 VIRIN: 210416-M-LE234-1058 Resolution: 4998x3332 Size: 2.61 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU conducts Evacuation Control Center Training aboard USS Portland [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.