    11th MEU conducts Evacuation Control Center Training aboard USS Portland [Image 3 of 4]

    11th MEU conducts Evacuation Control Center Training aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2021) U.S. Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) search the personal effects of simulated evacuees during a noncombatant evacuation operation exercise, April 16. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 19:04
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU conducts Evacuation Control Center Training aboard USS Portland [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Evacuation
    Extraction
    11th MEU
    Training
    ECC

