    1st Sgt. Symposium held at JBSA-Lackland [Image 5 of 6]

    1st Sgt. Symposium held at JBSA-Lackland

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Thomas Coney 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wendell J. Snider, Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, gives opening remarks, May 17, 2021, during the First Sergeant Symposium, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas A. Coney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 13:21
    Photo ID: 6673316
    VIRIN: 210517-F-KV581-006
    Resolution: 7522x5014
    Size: 19.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Sgt. Symposium held at JBSA-Lackland [Image 6 of 6], by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USAF"
    AETC
    502ABW
    "1stSgtSymposium

