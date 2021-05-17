U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wendell J. Snider, Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, gives opening remarks, May 17, 2021, during the First Sergeant Symposium, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas A. Coney)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 13:21
|Photo ID:
|6673314
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-KV581-002
|Resolution:
|5718x3812
|Size:
|11.91 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US
This work, 1st Sgt. Symposium held at JBSA-Lackland [Image 6 of 6], by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
