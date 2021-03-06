JBSA hosts biannual First Sergeant Symposium

By Rachel Kersey | 502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs



JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, Texas -- The biannual Air Force First Sergeant Symposium was held at Forbes Hall on Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex from May 17 to 21.



Over the course of five days, attendees were trained on first sergeant responsibilities. In addition, several JBSA agencies, outside agencies, and spouses gave briefings on a variety of topics.



“We had 134 people attend. It was a mix of technical sergeants and master sergeants,” said Master Sgt. Jamar Selvy, 59th Surgical Operations Squadron first sergeant. “They were from various squadrons across JBSA-Lackland, -Kelly Field, -Fort Sam Houston and -Randolph.”



One such attendee was Tech. Sgt. Faith Evans, non-commissioned officer in charge of the Installation Support Operations Cell at the Air Force Services Center at JBSA-Lackland and -Kelly Field.



This was her first time attending the symposium at JBSA-Lackland and the third time in her Air Force career. She has learned something new at each one and sees the training as essential.



“Everyone has different experiences in life and in the Air Force,” Evans said. “Knowing the true nature and intent of the position of first sergeant, while learning how to better lead, makes attending the symposium a critical step before being selected to fill the position.”



The job of a first sergeant is a unique and challenging role. A first sergeant acts as a liaison for Airmen, leadership, and commanders, and has to maintain a base of knowledge that supports the constantly evolving needs of each tier.



“The best thing I can do to apply what I learned is to understand that no situation or Airman is the same,” Evans said.



Whether advising the commander or an Airman, Evans learned to treat each situation as a new one and ask questions, so that she is able to not only give “correct” advice but advice that is right for that person’s individual situation.



“I was reminded that being a first sergeant is one of the hardest and most rewarding, assignments in the Air Force,” she said. “I will ask to attend the symposium again in the future as the information is current, and the networking and support are irreplaceable.”

