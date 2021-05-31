JTF-Bravo honors Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris during Memorial Day ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kennie Neal, chaplain with Joint Task Force-Bravo, delivers a prayer during a Memorial Day ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day ceremony honored U.S. Army Staff Sgt Randall J. Harris, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while deployed to Soto Cano Air Base in 1987, and included a 21-gun salute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

