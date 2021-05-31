JTF-Bravo honors Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris during Memorial Day ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Christopher O’Gwin, center, commander of Army Support Activity (ASA), U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. George Ackerman, left, command Sgt. Maj. of ASA, and Honduran Air Force Lt. Col. Jaime Leonel Brito, commander of Soto Cano Air Base, attend a Memorial Day ceremony at Soto Cano AB, Honduras, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day ceremony honored U.S. Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while deployed to Soto Cano Air Base in 1987, and included a 21-gun salute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

