Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo honors Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris during Memorial Day ceremony [Image 6 of 9]

    JTF-Bravo honors Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris during Memorial Day ceremony

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. service members deployed from the 480th Military Police Detachment, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, honor U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris during a ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day ceremony honored Harris, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while deployed to Soto Cano Air Base in 1987. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 13:22
    Photo ID: 6673280
    VIRIN: 210531-F-DK978-1095
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 13.15 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo honors Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris during Memorial Day ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo honors Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris during Memorial Day ceremony
    JTF-Bravo honors Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris during Memorial Day ceremony
    JTF-Bravo honors Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris during Memorial Day ceremony
    JTF-Bravo honors Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris during Memorial Day ceremony
    JTF-Bravo honors Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris during Memorial Day ceremony
    JTF-Bravo honors Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris during Memorial Day ceremony
    JTF-Bravo honors Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris during Memorial Day ceremony
    JTF-Bravo honors Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris during Memorial Day ceremony
    JTF-Bravo honors Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris during Memorial Day ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    PRNG
    JTF-B
    MPs
    Humanitarian
    Military Police
    fallen heroes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT