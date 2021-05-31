U.S. service members deployed from the 480th Military Police Detachment, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, honor U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris during a ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day ceremony honored Harris, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while deployed to Soto Cano Air Base in 1987. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 13:22 Photo ID: 6673280 VIRIN: 210531-F-DK978-1095 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 13.15 MB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo honors Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris during Memorial Day ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.