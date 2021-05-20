Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RSC leaders discuss in-theater home run accomplishment on power generator sustainability [Image 3 of 3]

    RSC leaders discuss in-theater home run accomplishment on power generator sustainability

    KUWAIT

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Capt. Luis Alani 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    The Communications-Electronics Command Regional Support Center’s civilian team at the 401st Army Field Support Brigade gathers in front of various generators, a Trojan AN/TSQ-226B(V) Communications system, and a AN/TPQ-53 Radar at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 20. The Camp Arifjan RSC’s civilian workforce worked tirelessly to rapidly establish in-theater power generator rebuild and exchange programs.

    RSC leaders discuss in-theater home run accomplishment on power generator sustainability

    401st AFSB

