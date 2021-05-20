Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RSC leaders discuss in-theater home run accomplishment on power generator sustainability [Image 1 of 3]

    RSC leaders discuss in-theater home run accomplishment on power generator sustainability

    KUWAIT

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Capt. Luis Alani 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    Mitchell D. Holt, a sensor logistics assistance representative at the Regional Support Center, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, turns on a 10kw AMMPS generators on May 20. Technicians at the 401st Army Field Support Brigade Communications-Electronics Command RSC recently attained the ability to rebuild 10kw AMMPS generators within the U.S. Central Command. The ability to rebuild generators locally is expected to save money while providing sustainable assists to Soldiers in the field.

    This work, RSC leaders discuss in-theater home run accomplishment on power generator sustainability [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Luis Alani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    401st AFSB

