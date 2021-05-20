RSC leaders discuss in-theater home run accomplishment on power generator sustainability

Mitchell D. Holt, a sensor logistics assistance representative at the Regional Support Center, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, turns on a 10kw AMMPS generators on May 20. Technicians at the 401st Army Field Support Brigade Communications-Electronics Command RSC recently attained the ability to rebuild 10kw AMMPS generators within the U.S. Central Command. The ability to rebuild generators locally is expected to save money while providing sustainable assists to Soldiers in the field.
