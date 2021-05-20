Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RSC leaders discuss in-theater home run accomplishment on power generator sustainability [Image 2 of 3]

    KUWAIT

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Capt. Luis Alani 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    David A. Armstrong, the Communications-Electronics Command senior command representative, and John M. Flaherty, the Regional Support Center manager, stand in front of stock generators belonging to the Theater Provided Equipment One for One Exchange program, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 20. Armstrong and Flaherty successfully lead the development of the Camp Arifjan RSC 10Kw AMMPS generator rebuild, and TPE One for One Exchange programs.

    This work, RSC leaders discuss in-theater home run accomplishment on power generator sustainability [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Luis Alani, identified by DVIDS

    RSC leaders discuss in-theater home run accomplishment on power generator sustainability

    401st AFSB

