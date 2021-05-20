RSC leaders discuss in-theater home run accomplishment on power generator sustainability

David A. Armstrong, the Communications-Electronics Command senior command representative, and John M. Flaherty, the Regional Support Center manager, stand in front of stock generators belonging to the Theater Provided Equipment One for One Exchange program, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 20. Armstrong and Flaherty successfully lead the development of the Camp Arifjan RSC 10Kw AMMPS generator rebuild, and TPE One for One Exchange programs.

