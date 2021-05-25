USAID Humanitarian Operations Workshop hosted by the Bahrain Ministry of Interior

210525-N-KZ419-1216 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 25, 2021) Staff Sgt. Mike Fontaine, left, assigned to Commander, Task Force 56, speaks with Chris Williams, a U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Humanitarian Assistance Adviser, about natural disaster response during a Humanitarian Operations Workshop hosted by the Bahrain Ministry of Interior, and facilitated by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and USAID in Manama, Bahrain, May 25. CTF NAVCENT is the U.S. Navy element of U.S. Central Command in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area that includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

