    USAID Humanitarian Operations Workshop hosted by the Bahrain Ministry of Interior [Image 5 of 6]

    USAID Humanitarian Operations Workshop hosted by the Bahrain Ministry of Interior

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210525-N-KZ419-1129 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 25, 2021) Al Gembara, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Humanitarian Assistance Adviser to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), delivers remarks during a Humanitarian Operations Workshop hosted by the Bahrain Ministry of Interior, and facilitated by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and USAID in Manama, Bahrain, May 25. NAVCENT in Manama, Bahrain is the U.S. Navy element of U.S. Central Command in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area that includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 10:38
    Photo ID: 6673113
    VIRIN: 210525-N-KZ419-1129
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
