USAID Humanitarian Operations Workshop hosted by the Bahrain Ministry of Interior

210525-N-IO414-1237 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 25, 2021) Personnel from the Bahrain Defense Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Embassy in Bahrain and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Humanitarian Assistance Advisers discuss a case study during a Humanitarian Operations Workshop hosted by the Bahrain Ministry of Interior, and facilitated by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and USAID in Manama, Bahrain, May 25. NAVCENT is the U.S. Navy element of U.S. Central Command in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area that includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Alexander Crouch)

