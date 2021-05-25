U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, walk out to the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 25, 2021. Airmen from across the 52nd Fighter Wing deployed to Sweden in support of the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021, a multi-national exercise dedicated to improving interoperability between allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 06:34 Photo ID: 6672822 VIRIN: 210525-F-FW957-1074 Resolution: 4575x3050 Size: 9.16 MB Location: KALLAX AIR BASE, SE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 kicks off [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.