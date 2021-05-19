Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 kicks off

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, takes off from the runway at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 19, 2021. Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing deployed to Sweden two weeks prior to the start of Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 in order to maximize training opportunities during Spangdahlem's flightline maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

