Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 kicks off [Image 2 of 4]

    Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 kicks off

    KALLAX AIR BASE, SWEDEN

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, breaks away from a flight formation with Swedish aircraft at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 19, 2021. The aim of Arctic Challenge Exercise 21 is to exercise and train units in planning, command and control, orchestration and conduct of air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 06:34
    Photo ID: 6672820
    VIRIN: 210519-F-FW957-1300
    Resolution: 4050x2315
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 kicks off [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 kicks off
    Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 kicks off
    Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 kicks off
    Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 kicks off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 kicks off

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    spangdahlem
    Sweden
    saber
    exercise
    Arctic Challenge
    ACE21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT