Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 kicks off

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, breaks away from a flight formation with Swedish aircraft at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 19, 2021. The aim of Arctic Challenge Exercise 21 is to exercise and train units in planning, command and control, orchestration and conduct of air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

