ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 1, 2021) Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Jesse Hicks, from Lawrenceburg Ky., conducts anti-terrorism training with Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during a drill, June 1, 2021. Roosevelt is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 05:51
|Photo ID:
|6672816
|VIRIN:
|210601-N-CJ510-0335
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|808.31 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
