ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 1, 2021) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Matthew Wilson, from Enid, Okla., restrains Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Adam Fox, from Palos Hills, Ill., during an anti-terrorism drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), June 1, 2021. Roosevelt is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 05:51 Photo ID: 6672812 VIRIN: 210601-N-CJ510-0256 Resolution: 3961x5545 Size: 754.5 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.