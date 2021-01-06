ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 1, 2021) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Matthew Wilson, from Enid, Okla., restrains Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Adam Fox, from Palos Hills, Ill., during an anti-terrorism drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), June 1, 2021. Roosevelt is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|06.01.2021
|06.02.2021 05:51
|6672812
|210601-N-CJ510-0256
|3961x5545
|754.5 KB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|2
|0
This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
