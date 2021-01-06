ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 1, 2021) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Austin Slater, from Sterling Heights, Mich., secures a perimeter during an anti-terrorism drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), June 1, 2021. Roosevelt is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021