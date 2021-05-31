Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allied Sky [Image 7 of 8]

    Operation Allied Sky

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Three German Air Force Typhoons fly alongside a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 21-3, May 31, 2021. During the single-day mission, Allied Sky, three U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers along with 93 other allied aircraft flew over all 30 NATO nations in Europe and North America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Allied Sky [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

