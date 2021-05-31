A Slovakian Air Force MiG-29 flies alongside a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 21-3, May 31, 2021. During the single-day mission, Allied Sky, three U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers along with 93 other allied aircraft flew over all 30 NATO nations in Europe and North America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 04:07 Photo ID: 6672784 VIRIN: 210531-F-SC126-0030 Resolution: 5964x3868 Size: 6.46 MB Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 3 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Allied Sky [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.