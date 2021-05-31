Two Saab JAS-39C Gripens, from the Czech Republic, fly alongside a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 21-3, May 31, 2021. During the single-day mission, Allied Sky, three U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers along with 93 other allied aircraft flew over all 30 NATO nations in Europe and North America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 04:07
|Photo ID:
|6672782
|VIRIN:
|210531-F-SC126-0037
|Resolution:
|5946x3608
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Operation Allied Sky [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT