AZNG supports Nogales food bank warehouse operations

U.S. Army Spc. William Gormley, 222nd Transportation Company motor transport driver, loads pallets of produce into a refrigerated trailer for distribution to Arizona residents at a produce distribution warehouse in Nogales, Ariz., June 1, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

