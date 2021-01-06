Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG supports Nogales food bank warehouse operations [Image 2 of 6]

    AZNG supports Nogales food bank warehouse operations

    NOGALES, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Spc. William Gormley, 222nd Transportation Company motor transport driver, wraps a pallet of produce before loading it into a refrigerated trailer for distribution to Arizona residents at a produce distribution warehouse in Nogales, Ariz., June 1, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021
    Location: NOGALES, AZ, US 
    This work, AZNG supports Nogales food bank warehouse operations, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arizona
    National Guard
    Food Bank
    COVID
    AZCV19
    Community Response

