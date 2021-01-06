AZNG supports Nogales food bank warehouse operations

Arizona National Guard Soldiers help recieve, organize, prepare, and load pallets of produce for distribution to Arizona residents at a produce distribution warehouse in Nogales, Ariz., June 1, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

Date Taken: 06.01.2021
Location: NOGALES, AZ, US