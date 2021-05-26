6th LRS TMO delivers during peak season amidst COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Quamashae Riggins, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) Cargo Movement Specialist, briefs an Airman on the 6th LRS Travel Management Office’s personal Property processes at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 26th, 2021. The 6th LRS/TMO personal property section works with the largest Area of Responsibility in Florida with their peak business season being in the summer months when most permanent change of stations of occur within the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)

