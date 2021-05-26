Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th LRS TMO delivers during peak season amidst COVID-19 pandemic [Image 4 of 8]

    6th LRS TMO delivers during peak season amidst COVID-19 pandemic

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Quamashae Riggins, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) Cargo Movement Specialist, briefs an Airman on the 6th LRS Travel Management Office’s personal Property processes at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 26th, 2021. Any military member who is retiring, separating or changing duty stations will work with TMO, specifically personal property and passenger travel, to get their personal belongings shipped to their next home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th LRS TMO delivers during peak season amidst COVID-19 pandemic [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

