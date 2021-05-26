6th LRS TMO delivers during peak season amidst COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Quamashae Riggins, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) Cargo Movement Specialist, briefs an Airman on the 6th LRS Travel Management Office’s personal Property processes at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 26th, 2021. Any military member who is retiring, separating or changing duty stations will work with TMO, specifically personal property and passenger travel, to get their personal belongings shipped to their next home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)

