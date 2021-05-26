A U.S. Air Force Airmen walks up to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office (TMO) at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 26th, 2021. TMO is comprised of four sections: personal property, passenger travel, outbound cargo and inbound cargo and takes care of Team MacDill members along with the 33 mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021 18:12 Photo ID: 6672238 VIRIN: 210526-F-VH373-0028 Resolution: 5717x3216 Size: 1.59 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th LRS TMO delivers during peak season amidst COVID-19 pandemic [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.