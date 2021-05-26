6th LRS TMO delivers during peak season amidst COVID-19 pandemic

A U.S. Air Force Airmen walks up to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office (TMO) at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 26th, 2021. TMO is comprised of four sections: personal property, passenger travel, outbound cargo and inbound cargo and takes care of Team MacDill members along with the 33 mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)
