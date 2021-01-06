SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Michael Ruiz, from San Antonio, operates an electromagnetic drill on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 1, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
