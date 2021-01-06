SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Michael Ruiz, from San Antonio, operates an electromagnetic drill on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 1, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021 16:12 Photo ID: 6672037 VIRIN: 210601-N-FZ335-1025 Resolution: 3443x2716 Size: 1.18 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.