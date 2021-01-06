SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Tyler Richardson, from Garland, Texas, uses a needle gun to remove paint from a pad eye on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 1, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

