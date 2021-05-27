U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker, 633rd Air Base Wing Public Affairs, takes photos during the Memorial Day Austin Moody concert at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 27, 2021. The concert payed tribute to the men women who gave their lives while serving our country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 16:18
|Photo ID:
|6672014
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-PE983-2342
|Resolution:
|4753x3112
|Size:
|531.67 KB
|Location:
|JBLE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day [Image 50 of 50], by SrA Sarah Dowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
