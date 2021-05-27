Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day

    Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day

    JBLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Austin Moody performs for service members and their families at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 27, 2021. This was Moody’s first live performance for a crowd since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 16:18
    Location: JBLE, VA, US
    This work, Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day, by SrA Sarah Dowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day
    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Commemoration
    Memorial Day
    TRADOC
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Austin Moody

