Lance Cpl. Xavier Cockrell, number one rifle inspector, Silent Drill Platoon, conducts a rifle inspection at the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors Grand Banquet in Washington D.C., May 29, 2021. TAPS provides comfort, care and resources to all those grieving the death of a military loved one. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark A. Morales)

