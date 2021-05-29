Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon take a group photo with Bonnie Carroll, founder of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, at the TAPS Grand Banquet in Washington D.C., May 29, 2021. TAPS provides comfort, care and resources to all those grieving the death of a military loved one. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark A. Morales)

