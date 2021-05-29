Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon conduct their rifle inspection sequence during “Long Line'' at the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors Grand Banquet in Washington D.C., May 29, 2021. TAPS provides comfort, care and resources to all those grieving the death of a military loved one. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark A. Morales)

    Drum and Bugle Corps
    The Commandant's Own
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    MBW

