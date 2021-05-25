Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight

U.S. Air Force Major Robert Riggs, a pilot for the 15th Airlift Squadron, poses with friends and family for a group photo in front of a C-17 Globemaster III after his final flight at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., May 25, 2021. A "fini flight" marks the last flight of a pilots career in the Air Force.

