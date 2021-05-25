Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight

    Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Frank Rohrig 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force Major Robert Riggs, a pilot for the 15th Airlift Squadron, poses with friends and family for a group photo in front of a C-17 Globemaster III after his final flight at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., May 25, 2021. A "fini flight" marks the last flight of a pilots career in the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 12:30
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    15th Airlift Squadron
    Fini flight
    15th AS

