U.S. Air Force Major Robert Riggs, a pilot for the 15th Airlift Squadron, poses with friends and family for a group photo in front of a C-17 Globemaster III after his final flight at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., May 25, 2021. A "fini flight" marks the last flight of a pilots career in the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 12:30
|Photo ID:
|6671490
|VIRIN:
|210525-F-EM228-0455
|Resolution:
|5603x3398
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
