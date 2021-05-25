Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight [Image 7 of 9]

    Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Frank Rohrig 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Airmen from the 15th Airlift Squadron pose for a group photo in front of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., May 25, 2021. The 15th AS, "Global Eagles," provides air refueling, combat-ready C-17 aircrews for strategic airlift missions worldwide.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 12:29
    Photo ID: 6671488
    VIRIN: 210525-F-EM228-0418
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight
    Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight
    Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight
    Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight
    Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight
    Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight
    Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight
    Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight
    Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    15th Airlift Squadron
    Fini flight
    15th AS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT