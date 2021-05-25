U.S. Air Force Captain Hunter Heinselman (left) and Lt. Col. Scott Motley (right), pilots for the 15th Airlift Squadron, peer out the clearview windows of a C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., May 25, 2021. The 15th AS, "Global Eagles," provides air refueling, combat-ready C-17 aircrews for strategic airlift missions worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 12:29
|Photo ID:
|6671485
|VIRIN:
|210525-F-EM228-0188
|Resolution:
|5675x3551
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT