Major Robert Riggs Fini Flight

U.S. Air Force Captain Hunter Heinselman (left) and Lt. Col. Scott Motley (right), pilots for the 15th Airlift Squadron, peer out the clearview windows of a C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., May 25, 2021. The 15th AS, "Global Eagles," provides air refueling, combat-ready C-17 aircrews for strategic airlift missions worldwide.

