    Turkish F-16's escort a B-52 [Image 4 of 4]

    Turkish F-16's escort a B-52

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducted operations throughout NATO countries for Memorial Day, May 31 2021. Two Turkish F-16 Fighting Falcons escorted the B-52 through Turkish air space. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

