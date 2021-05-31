Greek F-16 escorts a B-52

A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducted operations throughout NATO countries for Memorial Day, May 31 2021. A Greek F-16 Fighting Falcon escorted the B-52 through their country’s airspace to showcase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)
