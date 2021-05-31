Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Greek F-16 escorts a B-52 [Image 3 of 4]

    Greek F-16 escorts a B-52

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducted operations throughout NATO countries for Memorial Day, May 31 2021. A Greek F-16 Fighting Falcon escorted the B-52 through their country’s airspace to showcase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

