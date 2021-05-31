B-52 Gets refueled by KC-135 Stratotanker

A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducted operations throughout NATO countries in support of Bomber Task Force, May 31 2021. A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildnhall, England, provided support. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

