Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-52 Gets refueled by KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 1 of 4]

    B-52 Gets refueled by KC-135 Stratotanker

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducted operations throughout NATO countries in support of Bomber Task Force, May 31 2021. A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildnhall, England, provided support. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 10:07
    Photo ID: 6671248
    VIRIN: 210527-F-ZW188-0396
    Resolution: 4625x2263
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52 Gets refueled by KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-52 Gets refueled by KC-135 Stratotanker
    Turkish F-16's escort a B-52
    Greek F-16 escorts a B-52
    Turkish F-16's escort a B-52

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT