Col. Wass takes command of the 36 OG

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Sheffield, 36th Operations Group outgoing commander, offers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 27, 2021. Sheffield passed the guidon to Col. Mark Wass. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)
|05.27.2021
|06.01.2021 01:43
|6670789
|210527-F-ZP572-1047
|4398x2609
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
