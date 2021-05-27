Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Wass takes command of the 36 OG [Image 2 of 7]

    Col. Wass takes command of the 36 OG

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Sheffield is awarded the Legion of Merit from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, 36th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 27, 2021. Sheffield passed the guidon to Col. Mark Wass and was the commander for the past two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 01:43
    Photo ID: 6670783
    VIRIN: 210527-F-ZP572-1112
    Resolution: 3500x2244
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Wass takes command of the 36 OG [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

