U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Sheffield is awarded the Legion of Merit from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, 36th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 27, 2021. Sheffield passed the guidon to Col. Mark Wass and was the commander for the past two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021 01:43 Photo ID: 6670783 VIRIN: 210527-F-ZP572-1112 Resolution: 3500x2244 Size: 1.97 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Wass takes command of the 36 OG [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.