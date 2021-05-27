Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Wass takes command of the 36 OG [Image 3 of 7]

    Col. Wass takes command of the 36 OG

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Wass, 36th Operations Group incoming commander, renders his first salute to the Airmen of the 36th OG during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 27, 2021. Wass came to the 36th OG from the Pentagon, where he served as the Deputy Division Chief of the operations, standards, and training division in the Joint Staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 01:43
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Wass takes command of the 36 OG [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam

    Andersen AFB

    36th Wing

    36 OG

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    change of command
    36th Wing
    36 OG

