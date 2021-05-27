Col. Wass takes command of the 36 OG

U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Wass, 36th Operations Group incoming commander, renders his first salute to the Airmen of the 36th OG during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 27, 2021. Wass came to the 36th OG from the Pentagon, where he served as the Deputy Division Chief of the operations, standards, and training division in the Joint Staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

