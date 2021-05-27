Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs East Africa, US Embassy dedicate library to promote education [Image 5 of 6]

    Civil Affairs East Africa, US Embassy dedicate library to promote education

    DJIBOUTI

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Liz Canellakis, public diplomacy officer for the U.S. Embassy, helps a child read English at the new Ali Adde school library in Ali Adde, Djibouti, May 27, 2021. U.S. Army soldiers and the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti donated children's books as part of the new library, which was a U.S.-funded construction project that employed a local Djiboutian construction company. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 01:33
    Department of Defense
    AFRICOM
    Civil Affairs
    Education
    CJTF-HOA
    U.S. Embassy of Djibouti

