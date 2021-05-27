Liz Canellakis, public diplomacy officer for the U.S. Embassy, helps a child read English at the new Ali Adde school library in Ali Adde, Djibouti, May 27, 2021. U.S. Army soldiers and the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti donated children's books as part of the new library, which was a U.S.-funded construction project that employed a local Djiboutian construction company. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021 01:33 Photo ID: 6670784 VIRIN: 210527-F-YK577-1083 Resolution: 4201x3361 Size: 2.01 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Affairs East Africa, US Embassy dedicate library to promote education [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.