Civil Affairs East Africa, US Embassy dedicate library to promote education

Liz Canellakis, public diplomacy officer for the U.S. Embassy, helps a child read English at the new Ali Adde school library in Ali Adde, Djibouti, May 27, 2021. U.S. Army soldiers and the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti donated children's books as part of the new library, which was a U.S.-funded construction project that employed a local Djiboutian construction company. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
